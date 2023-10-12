Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.43.

BHF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Brighthouse Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC boosted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 68,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BHF opened at $48.86 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.27 and a 200-day moving average of $46.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Brighthouse Financial has a 52-week low of $39.24 and a 52-week high of $60.54.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $263.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 65.81% and a positive return on equity of 14.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial will post 15.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

