Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) Reaches New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from £115 to £111. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Spirax-Sarco Engineering traded as low as GBX 9,070 ($111.02) and last traded at GBX 9,070 ($111.02), with a volume of 181044 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9,464 ($115.84).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,131.23, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 9,893.26 and its 200-day moving average price is £106.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.43, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of GBX 46 ($0.56) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,473.68%.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. The company offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating, curing, cooking, drying, cleaning, sterilizing, space heating, humidifying, vacuum packing, and producing hot water; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

