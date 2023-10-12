Brokerages Set CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target at $189.08

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $187.70.

A number of analysts recently commented on CRWD shares. Wedbush increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Scotiabank raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $174.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th.

Shares of CRWD opened at $188.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $44.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -459.07, a PEG ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $160.22 and a 200 day moving average of $148.44. CrowdStrike has a 12 month low of $92.25 and a 12 month high of $188.66.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $731.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.44 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,321 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total value of $1,733,721.58. Following the transaction, the president now owns 370,968 shares in the company, valued at $62,315,204.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.32, for a total transaction of $3,086,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,811,073.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total value of $1,733,721.58. Following the transaction, the president now owns 370,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,315,204.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 125,583 shares of company stock worth $20,665,972. Company insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. FCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 11,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

