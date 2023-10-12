Analysts Set ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX) Price Target at C$23.83

Shares of ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$23.83.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ARX. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of ARC Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$22.50 target price on shares of ARC Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$25.50 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

Shares of ARX opened at C$21.67 on Thursday. ARC Resources has a 1-year low of C$14.34 and a 1-year high of C$22.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$20.83 and a 200 day moving average of C$18.54. The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.82, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.38 by C$0.08. ARC Resources had a net margin of 34.31% and a return on equity of 37.72%. The company had revenue of C$1.21 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that ARC Resources will post 2.9221902 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. ARC Resources’s payout ratio is currently 17.66%.

In related news, Senior Officer Sean Ross Allen Calder sold 19,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.39, for a total transaction of C$410,135.09. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

