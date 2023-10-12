British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BTLCY shares. HSBC lowered shares of British Land from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of British Land from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of British Land from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of British Land from GBX 465 ($5.69) to GBX 432 ($5.29) in a research report on Monday, July 17th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BTLCY
British Land Price Performance
About British Land
Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Campuses and Retail & London Urban Logistics assets throughout the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.0bn (British Land share: £8.9bn) as at 31 March 2023 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than British Land
- Space Investment: How to Invest in Space Exploration
- The Most Explosive EV Brand Out There, Buffett & Dalio Certified
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Activision-Blizzard Deal Racing to Friday the 13th Finish Line
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
Receive News & Ratings for British Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.