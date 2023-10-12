British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BTLCY shares. HSBC lowered shares of British Land from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of British Land from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of British Land from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of British Land from GBX 465 ($5.69) to GBX 432 ($5.29) in a research report on Monday, July 17th.

BTLCY opened at $3.90 on Thursday. British Land has a 1-year low of $3.56 and a 1-year high of $5.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Campuses and Retail & London Urban Logistics assets throughout the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.0bn (British Land share: £8.9bn) as at 31 March 2023 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies.

