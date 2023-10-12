Brokerages Set Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) Target Price at $13.67

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.43.

Several analysts have issued reports on MARA shares. Compass Point dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Marathon Digital alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on MARA

Insider Activity at Marathon Digital

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marathon Digital

In related news, Director Ashu Swami sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.80, for a total value of $151,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,491 shares in the company, valued at $103,375.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Marathon Digital news, Director Said Ouissal sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total transaction of $164,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,217 shares in the company, valued at $166,626.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Ashu Swami sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.80, for a total transaction of $151,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,491 shares in the company, valued at $103,375.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Marathon Digital during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 83.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 154.2% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 3,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 153.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. 39.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Digital Stock Performance

Shares of MARA opened at $7.90 on Thursday. Marathon Digital has a 12 month low of $3.11 and a 12 month high of $19.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 5.15. The company has a current ratio of 14.91, a quick ratio of 14.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.10). Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 15.80% and a negative net margin of 284.21%. The firm had revenue of $81.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.20 million. Research analysts forecast that Marathon Digital will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Digital Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021.

See Also

