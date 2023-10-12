JD Sports Fashion Plc (LON:JD) Receives GBX 372.14 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

JD Sports Fashion Plc (LON:JD – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 372.14 ($4.55).

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on JD shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.57) price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 215 ($2.63) to GBX 210 ($2.57) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Thursday, September 21st.

LON:JD opened at GBX 138.60 ($1.70) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 143.53 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 152.61. The company has a market capitalization of £7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 3,603.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.71. JD Sports Fashion has a 1-year low of GBX 88.40 ($1.08) and a 1-year high of GBX 213.12 ($2.61).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.30 ($0.00) per share. This represents a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. JD Sports Fashion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,500.00%.

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories, and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, sports goods, fishing gear, camping goods, boats, and bicycles, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear, and apparel.

