Analyzing E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) and NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE)

NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) and E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.1% of NorthWestern Energy Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of E.On shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of NorthWestern Energy Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

NorthWestern Energy Group pays an annual dividend of $2.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. E.On pays an annual dividend of $0.41 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. NorthWestern Energy Group pays out 85.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. E.On pays out 151.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. NorthWestern Energy Group has raised its dividend for 19 consecutive years. NorthWestern Energy Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NorthWestern Energy Group $1.48 billion 2.06 $183.01 million $3.00 16.53 E.On $121.88 billion 0.26 $1.93 billion $0.27 43.69

This table compares NorthWestern Energy Group and E.On’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

E.On has higher revenue and earnings than NorthWestern Energy Group. NorthWestern Energy Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than E.On, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for NorthWestern Energy Group and E.On, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NorthWestern Energy Group 2 3 3 0 2.13 E.On 1 1 4 0 2.50

NorthWestern Energy Group currently has a consensus price target of $53.50, indicating a potential upside of 7.86%. E.On has a consensus price target of $10.50, indicating a potential downside of 10.98%. Given NorthWestern Energy Group’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe NorthWestern Energy Group is more favorable than E.On.

Profitability

This table compares NorthWestern Energy Group and E.On’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NorthWestern Energy Group 11.67% 6.53% 2.38% E.On 0.56% 16.01% 2.69%

Volatility & Risk

NorthWestern Energy Group has a beta of 0.45, meaning that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, E.On has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

NorthWestern Energy Group beats E.On on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NorthWestern Energy Group

(Get Free Report)

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities. The company operates 6,597 miles of electric transmission and 18,534 miles of electric distribution lines with approximately 121 transmission and distribution substations; and 2,235 miles of natural gas transmission and 5,099 miles of natural gas distribution lines with approximately 135 city gate stations in Montana. It also operates 1,308 miles of electric transmission and 2,342 miles of electric distribution lines in South Dakota with approximately 121 transmission and distribution substations; and 55 miles of natural gas transmission and 2,545 miles of natural gas distribution lines in South Dakota and Nebraska. The company provides electricity and/or natural gas to approximately 764,200 customers in Montana, South Dakota, Nebraska, and Yellowstone National Park. NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. was founded in 1923 and is based in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

About E.On

(Get Free Report)

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services. The Customer Solutions segment supplies power, gas, and heat, as well as with products and services that enhance energy efficiency to residential, small and medium-sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial, sales partners, and public entities. Additionally, it provides SmartSim, a software solution that allows renewable gases to be fed into gas grids; gas quality tracking solutions; GasPro, a mobile gas sample collector; metering solutions; and GasCalc, a software that calculates natural gases, LNG, and biogases properties. The company was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Essen, Germany.

