Analysts Set Rightmove plc (LON:RMV) Price Target at GBX 590.43

Rightmove plc (LON:RMV – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 590.43 ($7.23).

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Rightmove from GBX 540 ($6.61) to GBX 620 ($7.59) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st.

Get Rightmove alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on RMV

Rightmove Stock Performance

Rightmove Cuts Dividend

Rightmove stock opened at GBX 595.80 ($7.29) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 562.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 551.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.43. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 2,468.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.88. Rightmove has a 1-year low of GBX 437.80 ($5.36) and a 1-year high of GBX 615.40 ($7.53).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 28th will be paid a GBX 3.60 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.65%. Rightmove’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3,750.00%.

About Rightmove

(Get Free Report

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. It also offers tenant references and rent guarantee insurance services to landlords.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rightmove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rightmove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.