Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) Receives $12.71 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.71.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ready Capital in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Ready Capital from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Ready Capital from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Ready Capital in a report on Monday, August 28th.

RC stock opened at $10.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Ready Capital has a 12 month low of $9.31 and a 12 month high of $13.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.78%. This is an increase from Ready Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Ready Capital’s payout ratio is 54.55%.

In other news, CEO Thomas E. Capasse sold 26,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total value of $284,866.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 309,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,316,197.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RC. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Ready Capital by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 21,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Ready Capital by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Ready Capital by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Ready Capital by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Ready Capital by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small to medium balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

