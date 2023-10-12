Brokerages Set Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Price Target at $92.29

Shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $92.29.

Several research firms have commented on ORA. Roth Mkm raised shares of Ormat Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $85.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ormat Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $86.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ormat Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of Ormat Technologies stock opened at $68.88 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.08 and a 200 day moving average of $80.57. Ormat Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $65.11 and a fifty-two week high of $101.81.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $194.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.74 million. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 5.17%. Ormat Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ormat Technologies will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. Ormat Technologies’s payout ratio is 30.97%.

In related news, Director Isaac Angel sold 26,144 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $1,973,872.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,069.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Doron Blachar sold 11,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.58, for a total transaction of $855,187.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,355,451.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Isaac Angel sold 26,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $1,973,872.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,789 shares in the company, valued at $1,192,069.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,032 shares of company stock valued at $4,762,366 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 6.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,093,461 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $731,660,000 after acquiring an additional 565,321 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 7.7% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,318,362 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $196,528,000 after acquiring an additional 166,625 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 17.5% during the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,119,477 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $178,845,000 after acquiring an additional 315,055 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 4.0% during the first quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,001,707 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $169,533,000 after buying an additional 77,456 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 7.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,947,280 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $165,071,000 after buying an additional 137,486 shares during the period. 88.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

