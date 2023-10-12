Brokerages Set Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Price Target at $32.11

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.80.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Camping World from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Camping World from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Camping World from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Camping World in a research report on Friday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Camping World from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWH. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Camping World by 5.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Camping World by 3.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 525,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,700,000 after acquiring an additional 17,443 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Camping World by 63.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 45,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 17,848 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Camping World by 51.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 7,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Camping World by 12,962.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 369,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,318,000 after acquiring an additional 366,955 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.64% of the company’s stock.

Camping World stock opened at $17.95 on Thursday. Camping World has a 12-month low of $17.24 and a 12-month high of $32.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.14). Camping World had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 0.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Camping World will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.47%.

Camping World Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

