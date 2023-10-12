Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) vs. Sagen MI Canada (OTCMKTS:GMICF) Head-To-Head Comparison

Sagen MI Canada (OTCMKTS:GMICF – Get Free Report) and Hippo (NYSE:HIPO – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

30.9% of Hippo shares are held by institutional investors. 11.3% of Hippo shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Sagen MI Canada and Hippo, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sagen MI Canada 0 0 0 0 N/A Hippo 0 2 3 0 2.60

Profitability

Hippo has a consensus price target of $27.38, suggesting a potential upside of 266.47%. Given Hippo’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Hippo is more favorable than Sagen MI Canada.

This table compares Sagen MI Canada and Hippo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sagen MI Canada N/A N/A N/A Hippo -240.20% -56.30% -19.30%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sagen MI Canada and Hippo’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sagen MI Canada N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Hippo $119.70 million 1.48 -$333.40 million ($16.02) -0.47

Sagen MI Canada has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Hippo.

Summary

Hippo beats Sagen MI Canada on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sagen MI Canada



Sagen MI Canada Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a private residential mortgage insurer in Canada. It provides mortgage default insurance to residential mortgage homebuyers, lenders, brokers, and realtors. The company was formerly known as Genworth MI Canada Inc. and changed its name to Sagen MI Canada Inc. in February 2021. Sagen MI Canada Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakville, Canada.

About Hippo



Hippo Holdings Inc. provides home protection insurance in the United States and the District of Columbia. Its insurance products include homeowners' insurance against risks of fire, wind, and theft; and personal and commercial insurance products. The company distributes insurance products and services through its technology platform; and offers its policies online, over the phone, or through licensed insurance agents. It provides care and protection for homeowners, as well as operates an integrated home protection platform. The company is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

