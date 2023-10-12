ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.00.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ORIC. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company.

ORIC stock opened at $5.83 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.83. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.36 and a fifty-two week high of $9.79. The firm has a market cap of $317.91 million, a PE ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 0.92.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.08. On average, equities analysts predict that ORIC Pharmaceuticals will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ORIC. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 60,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 23.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 3,794 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,644,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,779,000 after buying an additional 13,981 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 733.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 219,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 192,800 shares during the period. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage product candidates include ORIC-533, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73 being developed for resistance to chemotherapy- and immunotherapy-based treatment regimens; ORIC-944, an allosteric inhibitor of the polycomb repressive complex 2 for prostate cancer; and ORIC-114, a brain penetrant orally bioavailable irreversible inhibitor designed to selectively target epidermal growth factor receptor and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 with high potency towards exon 20 insertion mutations.

