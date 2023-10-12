Analysts Set Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK) PT at $8.13

Shares of Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.13.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Montauk Renewables in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 price objective for the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Montauk Renewables in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Montauk Renewables from $7.00 to $9.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th.

Montauk Renewables Stock Performance

Shares of MNTK opened at $9.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.01. Montauk Renewables has a 52 week low of $5.46 and a 52 week high of $18.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.14 and a beta of -0.22.

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). Montauk Renewables had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $53.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.14 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Montauk Renewables will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Montauk Renewables

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNTK. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Montauk Renewables by 152.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Montauk Renewables in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Montauk Renewables in the 2nd quarter worth $292,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Montauk Renewables by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of Montauk Renewables in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. 16.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Montauk Renewables Company Profile

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. It operates in two segments, Renewable Natural Gas and Renewable Electricity Generation. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that capture methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

