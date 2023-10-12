Analysts Set Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) Target Price at C$28.45

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$28.45.

ABX has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$31.00 to C$29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Barrick Gold from C$33.00 to C$30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$34.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Barrick Gold Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of Barrick Gold stock opened at C$20.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$36.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -413.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$21.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$23.10. Barrick Gold has a 1-year low of C$17.88 and a 1-year high of C$28.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.16, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.62.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported C$0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.57 billion. Barrick Gold had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 1.14%. Analysts predict that Barrick Gold will post 1.6024096 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Barrick Gold Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a $0.132 dividend. This is an increase from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is -1,220.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Barrick Gold news, Senior Officer Jonas Peter Haddock Richardson purchased 23,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$16.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$373,350.48. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

