Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.11.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Terns Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Mizuho upped their price target on Terns Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Terns Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, June 30th.

Get Terns Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on TERN

Institutional Trading of Terns Pharmaceuticals

Terns Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.9 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 347.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,138,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,462,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437,862 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 5,561,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,666,000 after buying an additional 2,113,560 shares during the last quarter. Braidwell LP acquired a new stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $23,645,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Terns Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,984,000. Finally, Deep Track Capital LP purchased a new position in Terns Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,618,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

TERN stock opened at $5.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.56 million, a PE ratio of -4.17 and a beta of -0.93. Terns Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $4.38 and a twelve month high of $14.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.86.

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.07. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Terns Pharmaceuticals will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of oncology, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), and obesity. The company develops TERN-701, an allosteric BCR-ABL tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) that is in clinical development for chronic myeloid leukemia (CML), a form of cancer that starts in bone marrow.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Terns Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terns Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.