Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.11.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Terns Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Mizuho upped their price target on Terns Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Terns Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, June 30th.
TERN stock opened at $5.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.56 million, a PE ratio of -4.17 and a beta of -0.93. Terns Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $4.38 and a twelve month high of $14.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.86.
Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.07. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Terns Pharmaceuticals will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of oncology, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), and obesity. The company develops TERN-701, an allosteric BCR-ABL tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) that is in clinical development for chronic myeloid leukemia (CML), a form of cancer that starts in bone marrow.
