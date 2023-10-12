Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $184.57.

A number of analysts have commented on LECO shares. UBS Group started coverage on Lincoln Electric in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “sell” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Lincoln Electric in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer cut Lincoln Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $176.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Whitehead sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.64, for a total value of $204,204.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,716 shares in the company, valued at $2,174,958.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Lincoln Electric news, SVP Michael J. Whitehead sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.64, for a total transaction of $204,204.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,716 shares in the company, valued at $2,174,958.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 8,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.27, for a total value of $1,794,819.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,570 shares in the company, valued at $3,919,283.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 29.2% in the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 128.6% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 6,171 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 170.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 7.1% during the third quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the third quarter worth about $790,000. 75.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ LECO opened at $187.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.11. Lincoln Electric has a 12-month low of $120.01 and a 12-month high of $210.86.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.12. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 46.60% and a net margin of 12.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Lincoln Electric will post 9.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.26%.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, as well as consumables used in the brazing and soldering alloys market.

