Critical Analysis: Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD) versus Safety Shot (NASDAQ:SHOT)

Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD) and Safety Shot (NASDAQ:SHOT) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Oddity Tech and Safety Shot, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oddity Tech 0 3 4 0 2.57 Safety Shot 0 0 0 0 N/A

Oddity Tech currently has a consensus price target of $51.14, suggesting a potential upside of 56.83%. Given Oddity Tech’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Oddity Tech is more favorable than Safety Shot.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oddity Tech $324.52 million 5.68 $21.73 million N/A N/A Safety Shot $6.20 million 5.62 -$15.22 million ($0.55) -2.31

This table compares Oddity Tech and Safety Shot’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Oddity Tech has higher revenue and earnings than Safety Shot.

Profitability

This table compares Oddity Tech and Safety Shot’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oddity Tech N/A N/A N/A Safety Shot -210.13% -211.48% -117.20%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

15.6% of Safety Shot shares are held by institutional investors. 32.9% of Safety Shot shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Oddity Tech beats Safety Shot on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oddity Tech

Oddity Tech Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer-tech company worldwide. The company provides beauty and wellness products utilizing its PowerMatch technology. It builds and scales digital-first brands to disrupt the offline-dominated beauty and wellness industries. The company offers products for face and complexion, eyes and brows, lips, and skin care under the IL MAKIAGE brand; and hair and skin care products under the SpoiledChild brand. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Tel Aviv-Jaffa, Israel.

About Safety Shot

Jupiter Wellness, Inc., a wellness company, engages in the research and development of over-the-counter products and intellectual property. Its products pipeline includes Photocil to address psoriasis and vitiligo; JW-700 to treat hair loss; JW-500 for women's sexual wellness; NoStingz, a jellyfish sting prevention sunscreen; and JW-110 for the treatment of atopic dermatitis/eczema. The company primarily sell its products through third-party physical retail stores and partners. The company was formerly known as CBD Brands, Inc. Jupiter Wellness, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Jupiter, Florida.

