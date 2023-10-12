Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) Receives $93.25 Average Price Target from Analysts

Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $93.25.

Several research firms have recently commented on STRA. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Bank of America raised Strategic Education from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $99.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Strategic Education in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Strategic Education

Strategic Education Trading Up 0.0 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STRA. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Strategic Education by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,087,347 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $163,482,000 after purchasing an additional 484,022 shares during the period. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. grew its position in shares of Strategic Education by 24.9% in the second quarter. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,897,260 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $128,710,000 after purchasing an additional 377,911 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Strategic Education by 197.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 384,249 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $13,015,000 after purchasing an additional 254,928 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Strategic Education during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,494,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Strategic Education by 7.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,225,778 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $199,942,000 after acquiring an additional 157,880 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STRA stock opened at $81.90 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.04. Strategic Education has a twelve month low of $61.49 and a twelve month high of $98.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The health services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.16. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 3.24% and a net margin of 3.40%. The company had revenue of $287.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.39 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Strategic Education will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Strategic Education Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio is currently 157.90%.

Strategic Education Company Profile

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. It operates through three segments: U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services. The company operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business, criminal justice, education, health services, information technology, and public administration at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

Featured Stories

