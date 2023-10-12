STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Receives $38.67 Average Price Target from Analysts

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.71.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on STAG Industrial from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on STAG Industrial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on STAG Industrial from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th.

In related news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 3,150 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total transaction of $114,817.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,938 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,290.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 30,000 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $1,094,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,088 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $258,499.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STAG. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 14.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,196,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $760,519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724,076 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in STAG Industrial during the fourth quarter valued at $59,209,000. Channing Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in STAG Industrial during the first quarter valued at $55,612,000. State Street Corp increased its position in STAG Industrial by 17.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,561,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $355,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in STAG Industrial by 684.2% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,346,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175,049 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STAG opened at $35.32 on Thursday. STAG Industrial has a 52-week low of $27.08 and a 52-week high of $38.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.30. The firm has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 32.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.00.

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. We seek to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across all locations, industrial property types, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) operate our properties in an efficient, cost-effective manner, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

