Reviewing Charlie’s (OTCMKTS:CHUC) and Imperial Brands (OTCMKTS:IMBBY)

Charlie’s (OTCMKTS:CHUC – Get Free Report) and Imperial Brands (OTCMKTS:IMBBY – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Charlie’s has a beta of 4.8, indicating that its share price is 380% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Imperial Brands has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Charlie’s and Imperial Brands, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Charlie’s 0 0 0 0 N/A Imperial Brands 0 0 1 0 3.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Imperial Brands has a consensus target price of $4,200.00, indicating a potential upside of 19,272.69%. Given Imperial Brands’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Imperial Brands is more favorable than Charlie’s.

0.0% of Imperial Brands shares are held by institutional investors. 22.5% of Charlie’s shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Imperial Brands shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Charlie’s and Imperial Brands’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Charlie’s $26.42 million 0.84 -$1.59 million ($0.02) -4.95 Imperial Brands $38.33 billion 0.51 $2.01 billion N/A N/A

Imperial Brands has higher revenue and earnings than Charlie’s.

Profitability

This table compares Charlie’s and Imperial Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Charlie’s -15.93% -201.07% -43.38% Imperial Brands N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Imperial Brands beats Charlie’s on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Charlie’s

Charlie's Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, formulates, markets, and distributes nicotine-based vapor products in the United States and internationally. The company also provides non-combustible nicotine-related, alternative alkaloid vapor products, and hemp-derived vapor and edible products. It sells its products through distributors, specialty retailers, and third-party online resellers to approximately 80 countries, primarily, including the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, New Zealand, Australia, and Canada. The company was formerly known as True Drinks Holdings, Inc. Charlie's Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California.

About Imperial Brands

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut tobacco, rolling papers, cigars, and traditional oral tobacco; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, oral nicotine, and heated tobacco products. The company sells its products under various brands, including West, Davidoff, Gauloises JPS, Winston, Nobel, Lambert & Butler, Kool, Golden Virginia, Rizla, Backwoods, Skruf, Pulze, iD, blu, and Zone X. It also engages in the distribution of tobacco and NGP products for tobacco and NGP product manufacturers; and various non-tobacco and NGP products and services. In addition, the company is involved in the management of a golf course; distribution of pharmaceuticals, POS software, and published materials and other products; printing and publishing activities; and provision of long haul transportation, industrial parcel and express delivery, pharmaceutical products logistics, advertising, payment, and support management services. Further, it owns the trademarks; and retails its products. The company was formerly known as Imperial Tobacco Group PLC and changed its name to Imperial Brands PLC in February 2016. Imperial Brands PLC was founded in 1636 and is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

