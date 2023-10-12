Head-To-Head Comparison: First Republic Bank (OTCMKTS:FRCB) and Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF)

First Republic Bank (OTCMKTS:FRCB – Get Free Report) and Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.9% of First Republic Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of First Republic Bank shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares First Republic Bank and Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ)’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Republic Bank $6.75 billion 0.00 $1.67 billion 7.48 0.01 Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) $8.66 billion N/A $2.67 billion $1.24 8.95

Analyst Recommendations

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) has higher revenue and earnings than First Republic Bank. First Republic Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for First Republic Bank and Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ), as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Republic Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) 2 1 0 0 1.33

Risk and Volatility

First Republic Bank has a beta of 1.48, suggesting that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares First Republic Bank and Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Republic Bank 20.45% 11.26% 0.72% Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A

Summary

First Republic Bank beats Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Republic Bank

As of May 1, 2023, First Republic Bank went out of business. Previously, First Republic Bank provided private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. The company was founded in 1985 and was headquartered in San Francisco, California. First Republic Bank now trades on OTCPK.

About Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) provides corporate, retail, investment, and private banking services. The company operates through Large Corporates & Financial Institutions, Corporate & Private Customers, Private Wealth Management & Family Office, Baltic, Life, and Investment Management divisions. It offers research and strategy services; analysis, advisory, execution, and trading services in the foreign exchange, fixed income, equities, and commodities markets; transaction services, including cash management, trade and supply chain finance, and business services; and investor services. The company also provides investment banking services, such as corporate finance advisory services related to acquisitions, divestments, and mergers; equity capital market services related to initial public offerings, rights issues, and placings; debt transaction services comprising bonds, corporate acquisition financing, and general corporate refinancing services; leveraged and structured finance services, as well as real estate and shipping finance services. In addition, it offers venture capital for entrepreneurs and innovators; asset management products that include equities, fixed income securities, hedge funds, commodities, and private equity solutions; and pensions, life insurance, health care insurance, and disability insurance; banking infrastructure, access to capital markets, financing solutions, individually advisory services to entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, foundations, and family offices. The company serves large corporations and financial institutions, private customers, and small and medium-sized corporates. It operates in Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Germany, the United Kingdom, the United States, Ireland, Luxembourg, China, Singapore, Russia, Poland, Hong Kong, Ukraine, and internationally. The company was founded in 1856 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

