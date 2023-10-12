Contrasting Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) and RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RKAGY)

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY – Get Free Report) and RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RKAGY – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA 0 3 6 0 2.67 RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft 0 0 0 0 N/A

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA currently has a consensus price target of $13.36, indicating a potential upside of 96.47%. Given Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA is more favorable than RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA 2.50% 4.68% 1.96% RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

0.2% of RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA $43.04 billion 0.35 $1.45 billion $0.48 14.17 RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft N/A N/A N/A $4.50 1.50

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has higher revenue and earnings than RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft. RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA pays an annual dividend of $0.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA pays out 35.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft pays out 1.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA beats RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, a health care company, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure. This segment provides dialyzers, hemodialysis machines, and related disposable products, as well as dialysis-related services. The Fresenius Kabi segment engages in the therapy and care of critically and chronically ill patients. This segment offers I.V. generic drugs; biosimilar drugs for autoimmune diseases and oncology; enteral and parenteral nutrition products; medical technologies, as well as disposables, infusions pumps, apheresis machines, cell therapy devices, and other products. The Fresenius Helios segment provides clinical and nursing care facilities. The Fresenius Vamed segment provides services for hospitals and other healthcare facilities. This segment also offers operational management of healthcare facilities and provides services to patients. The company was formerly known as Fresenius SE and changed its name to Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in January 2011. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Bad Homburg vor der Höhe, Germany.

About RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft

RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, offers in-patient, semi-patient, and outpatient healthcare services in Germany. Its hospitals offer treatment services, including rehabilitation, ophthalmology, pregnancies and births, accident surgery, dentistry, tumors, neurological conditions, and treatment of thoracic, lung, vascular, nerves and the skeletal system, and heart diseases. The company was founded in 1973 and is based in Bad Neustadt an der Saale, Germany.

