Head-To-Head Contrast: Gopher Protocol (OTCMKTS:GOPH) versus CISO Global (NASDAQ:CISO)

Gopher Protocol (OTCMKTS:GOPH – Get Free Report) and CISO Global (NASDAQ:CISO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Gopher Protocol and CISO Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Gopher Protocol alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gopher Protocol -80.22% -284.85% -136.31% CISO Global -149.63% -139.78% -93.63%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Gopher Protocol and CISO Global’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gopher Protocol $51.57 million 0.00 -$51.77 million N/A N/A CISO Global $46.55 million 0.53 -$33.78 million N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

CISO Global has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Gopher Protocol.

Gopher Protocol has a beta of 3.22, meaning that its share price is 222% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CISO Global has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.0% of CISO Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 43.1% of CISO Global shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Gopher Protocol and CISO Global, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gopher Protocol 0 0 0 0 N/A CISO Global 0 0 1 0 3.00

CISO Global has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 3,523.19%. Given CISO Global’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CISO Global is more favorable than Gopher Protocol.

Summary

CISO Global beats Gopher Protocol on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gopher Protocol

(Get Free Report)

Gopher Protocol Inc., a development-stage company, engages in developing Internet of Things and artificial intelligence enabled mobile technology. Its technology consists of a smart microchip, mobile application software, and supporting software. The company also sells phones and phone card products, including PINS, SIM cards, and gift cards. The company was formerly known as Forex International Trading Corp. and changed its name to Gopher Protocol Inc. in February 2015. Gopher Protocol Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

About CISO Global

(Get Free Report)

CISO Global Inc. operates as a cybersecurity and compliance company in the United States, Chile, and internationally. Its cybersecurity services include security managed, cybersecurity consulting, compliance auditing, vulnerability assessment, penetration testing, disaster recovery, data backup, and cybersecurity training services. The company was formerly known as Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation and changed its name to CISO Global Inc. in May 2023. CISO Global Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Receive News & Ratings for Gopher Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gopher Protocol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.