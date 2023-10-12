Bank of America Trims Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Target Price to $461.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Bank of America from $483.00 to $461.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

DPZ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $365.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $450.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $310.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $396.59.

DPZ opened at $354.16 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $383.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $349.74. The firm has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.84. Domino’s Pizza has a twelve month low of $285.84 and a twelve month high of $409.95.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.02. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.49% and a negative return on equity of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza will post 13.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.58%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 281.0% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 80 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 92.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

