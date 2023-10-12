Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

MNTX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Manitex International in a report on Monday, August 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Roth Mkm reissued a buy rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Manitex International in a research note on Monday, September 18th.

Manitex International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MNTX opened at $4.47 on Monday. Manitex International has a 52-week low of $3.48 and a 52-week high of $6.26. The company has a market cap of $90.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.66 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.69 and its 200-day moving average is $4.92.

Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Manitex International had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a positive return on equity of 8.57%. The company had revenue of $73.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Manitex International will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Manitex International by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 228,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 54,518 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Manitex International by 16.8% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 291,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 41,893 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Manitex International by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 419,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 38,176 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Manitex International by 2.6% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,467,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,647,000 after buying an additional 37,220 shares during the period. Finally, First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. grew its stake in Manitex International by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 957,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,990,000 after acquiring an additional 34,380 shares in the last quarter. 43.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Manitex International

Manitex International, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the United States, Italy, Canada, France, Chile, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes products that are used in various industries. It also offers boom trucks, truck cranes, and sign cranes products primarily for use in industrial projects, energy exploration, and infrastructure development comprising roads, bridges, and commercial construction; and truck-mounted aerial platforms.

