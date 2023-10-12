RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on RPT. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of RPT Realty from $9.50 to $11.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Raymond James cut shares of RPT Realty from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RPT Realty currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.38.

Shares of NYSE:RPT opened at $10.52 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $912.82 million, a PE ratio of 14.04, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.59 and its 200 day moving average is $10.06. RPT Realty has a 52 week low of $8.07 and a 52 week high of $11.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 19th. RPT Realty’s payout ratio is 76.71%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in RPT Realty by 85.9% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in RPT Realty during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in RPT Realty during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in RPT Realty during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of RPT Realty in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

