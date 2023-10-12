Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MMP. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $60.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Argus cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $67.50 to $69.00 and gave the company a tender rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $60.70.

Magellan Midstream Partners Price Performance

MMP opened at $69.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.16. Magellan Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $45.52 and a twelve month high of $69.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.90.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.13. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 58.77%. The firm had revenue of $877.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.91 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Magellan Midstream Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.247 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 83.47%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Magellan Midstream Partners

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth $27,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Prostatis Group LLC lifted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 96.0% during the fourth quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 37,256 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 18,252 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 210.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 738 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 598.9% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 643 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel and aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

