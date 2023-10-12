Comstock (NYSE:LODE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:LODE opened at $0.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.45. Comstock has a 12 month low of $0.24 and a 12 month high of $0.99.

Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.09 million. Comstock had a negative return on equity of 42.24% and a negative net margin of 26,964.23%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Comstock will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comstock by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,703,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 33,293 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Comstock by 27.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 701,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 151,092 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Comstock by 79.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 575,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 255,678 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comstock by 48.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 431,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 141,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Comstock by 98.9% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 325,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 161,871 shares in the last quarter. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comstock Inc engages in systemic decarbonization business in Nevada. It operates through Renewable Energy, Metals and Mining, and Strategic and Corporate Investments segments. The company produces aviation, and marine fuel; carbon neutral ethanol, oil, gasoline, renewable diesel, and other renewable replacements.

