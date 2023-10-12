Comstock (NYSE:LODE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Comstock Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:LODE opened at $0.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.45. Comstock has a 12 month low of $0.24 and a 12 month high of $0.99.
Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.09 million. Comstock had a negative return on equity of 42.24% and a negative net margin of 26,964.23%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Comstock will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comstock
Comstock Company Profile
Comstock Inc engages in systemic decarbonization business in Nevada. It operates through Renewable Energy, Metals and Mining, and Strategic and Corporate Investments segments. The company produces aviation, and marine fuel; carbon neutral ethanol, oil, gasoline, renewable diesel, and other renewable replacements.
