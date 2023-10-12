Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Impac Mortgage Price Performance
NYSE IMH opened at $0.05 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.11. Impac Mortgage has a 1-year low of $0.12 and a 1-year high of $0.88.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Impac Mortgage
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Impac Mortgage stock. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:IMH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 73,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.34% of Impac Mortgage at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.49% of the company’s stock.
About Impac Mortgage
Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of mortgage and real estate solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment offers mortgage lending products through lending channels, retail, wholesale, and correspondent, and retains mortgage servicing rights and warehouse lending facilities.
