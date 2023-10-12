SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

SemiLEDs Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LEDS opened at $1.74 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.14. The company has a market cap of $8.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.87. SemiLEDs has a fifty-two week low of $1.49 and a fifty-two week high of $3.47.

Institutional Trading of SemiLEDs

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SemiLEDs by 113.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 15,668 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SemiLEDs during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of SemiLEDs during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SemiLEDs

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, China, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packs and sells its LED chips.

