Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Greenhill & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.83.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GHL opened at $14.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $278.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.64 and a 1-year high of $14.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.77 and its 200 day moving average is $12.68.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $71.44 million for the quarter. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 5.11%.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 12th. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.43%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Greenhill & Co., Inc.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GHL. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth $6,258,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth $5,265,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 334.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 452,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,170,000 after purchasing an additional 348,214 shares during the last quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P purchased a new position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth $4,296,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 1,170.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 288,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,230,000 after purchasing an additional 265,991 shares during the last quarter. 61.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Greenhill & Co., Inc.

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, private capital raising, and other similar transactions.

