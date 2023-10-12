International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Free Report) (TSE:ITH) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the mining company’s stock.

International Tower Hill Mines Stock Performance

Shares of THM stock opened at $0.35 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.50. The company has a market cap of $68.56 million, a PE ratio of -35.00 and a beta of 0.77. International Tower Hill Mines has a fifty-two week low of $0.31 and a fifty-two week high of $0.75.

Get International Tower Hill Mines alerts:

International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Get Free Report) (TSE:ITH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Tower Hill Mines

About International Tower Hill Mines

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Tower Hill Mines by 187.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 215,462 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 140,462 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of International Tower Hill Mines by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 202,713 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 27,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Tower Hill Mines by 314.9% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 61,808 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 46,910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.78% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds or has rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for International Tower Hill Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Tower Hill Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.