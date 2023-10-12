International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Free Report) (TSE:ITH) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the mining company’s stock.
Shares of THM stock opened at $0.35 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.50. The company has a market cap of $68.56 million, a PE ratio of -35.00 and a beta of 0.77. International Tower Hill Mines has a fifty-two week low of $0.31 and a fifty-two week high of $0.75.
International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Get Free Report) (TSE:ITH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.
International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds or has rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.
