StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Vista Gold from $2.75 to $2.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

Vista Gold Price Performance

VGZ stock opened at $0.39 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $46.83 million, a P/E ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 1.38. Vista Gold has a 1-year low of $0.37 and a 1-year high of $0.76.

Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Vista Gold will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VGZ. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Vista Gold by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 77,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vista Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vista Gold by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 272,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 106,874 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Vista Gold by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,806,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 71,659 shares during the period. 29.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vista Gold Company Profile

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is the 100% owned Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory, Australia.

