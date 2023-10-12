TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of TRX Gold from $1.10 to $1.30 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th.

TRX Gold Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of TRX opened at $0.39 on Friday. TRX Gold has a 52-week low of $0.31 and a 52-week high of $0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.43. The stock has a market cap of $108.87 million, a PE ratio of -39.32 and a beta of 0.89.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of TRX Gold by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 995,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 339,930 shares during the last quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TRX Gold by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 498,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 160,000 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TRX Gold by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 297,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 33,690 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in TRX Gold by 493.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 254,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 211,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in TRX Gold in the second quarter valued at about $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

TRX Gold Company Profile

TRX Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project that comprises a single Special Mining License covering an area of 16.04 square kilometers and 12 Prospecting Licenses covering 98.19 square kilometers located in north-central Tanzania.

