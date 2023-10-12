Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ OESX opened at $1.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.59. The company has a market cap of $40.30 million, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 2.00. Orion Energy Systems has a 52-week low of $1.18 and a 52-week high of $2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $17.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.38 million. Orion Energy Systems had a negative net margin of 49.48% and a negative return on equity of 37.25%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Orion Energy Systems will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new position in Orion Energy Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. Tieton Capital Management LLC raised its position in Orion Energy Systems by 0.9% in the second quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,219,240 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,617,000 after acquiring an additional 20,349 shares during the period. Kanen Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Orion Energy Systems by 16.5% in the second quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,163,420 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,526,000 after acquiring an additional 306,222 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Orion Energy Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in Orion Energy Systems by 3.3% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,741,692 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,469,000 after acquiring an additional 86,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.69% of the company’s stock.

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, exterior area lighting, and industrial applications in North America. The company operates through three segments: Orion Services Group, Orion Distribution Services, and Orion U.S.

