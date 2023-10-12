Insider Buying: LSL Property Services plc (LON:LSL) Insider Buys 48,083 Shares of Stock

LSL Property Services plc (LON:LSL – Get Free Report) insider David Barral purchased 48,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 248 ($3.04) per share, with a total value of £119,245.84 ($145,955.74).

LSL Property Services Stock Up 0.4 %

LSL stock opened at GBX 255 ($3.12) on Thursday. LSL Property Services plc has a one year low of GBX 211 ($2.58) and a one year high of GBX 304 ($3.72). The stock has a market capitalization of £265.15 million, a PE ratio of -392.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.05, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 253.24 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 265.74.

LSL Property Services Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a yield of 1.54%. LSL Property Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,692.31%.

About LSL Property Services

LSL Property Services plc provides services to mortgage intermediaries, specialist mortgage and insurance advice to estate agency customers, and valuation services to mortgage lenders in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Financial Services, Surveying and Valuation Services, and Estate Agency.

