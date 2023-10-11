Quantum Private Wealth LLC Sells 16 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Quantum Private Wealth LLC reduced its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,088 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 16 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up 1.6% of Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 4.6% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 81,304 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $70,526,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 20.1% during the second quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.6% in the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 57,806 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $50,143,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 12.6% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 12,578 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on AVGO. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $830.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Broadcom from $890.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $950.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $848.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Check Kian Low bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $872.03 per share, with a total value of $9,592,330.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,909,750.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Check Kian Low purchased 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $872.03 per share, with a total value of $9,592,330.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,909,750.53. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total transaction of $1,283,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,806,368.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded up $4.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $862.82. 191,382 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,443,862. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $415.07 and a twelve month high of $923.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $853.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $787.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company has a market cap of $356.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.13.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.43 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.31% and a net margin of 39.25%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.07 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st were issued a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 56.58%.

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.