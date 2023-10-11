Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC Cuts Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 18.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,463 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 806 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up approximately 3.1% of Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 96,355.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 236,738,760 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $205,354,303,000 after acquiring an additional 236,493,322 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Broadcom by 756.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,207,035 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $404,363,000 after purchasing an additional 4,599,078 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth about $2,222,676,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 122,794.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,667,161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,050,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,664,177 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 49,919.1% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,437,432 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after buying an additional 2,432,559 shares during the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on AVGO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $950.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $840.00 to $960.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $950.00 to $1,050.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $33.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $848.52.

Broadcom Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of AVGO traded up $3.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $861.50. 235,810 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,444,115. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company has a market cap of $355.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $853.05 and its 200-day moving average is $787.94. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.07 and a 52 week high of $923.67.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.43 by $0.11. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.31% and a net margin of 39.25%. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st were issued a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadcom news, Director Check Kian Low acquired 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $872.03 per share, for a total transaction of $9,592,330.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,909,750.53. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Broadcom news, Director Check Kian Low acquired 11,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $872.03 per share, with a total value of $9,592,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,909,750.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Harry L. You acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $858.96 per share, for a total transaction of $858,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,014,949.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

