Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Purchased by Quantum Private Wealth LLC

Quantum Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,490 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TSLA. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tesla by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.8% in the second quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 1,387 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Tesla by 1.3% in the second quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership now owns 3,092 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its stake in Tesla by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 2,967 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Price Performance

NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $2.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $265.84. 44,066,273 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,848,063. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $843.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 2.07. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $299.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $250.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $229.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $24.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.22 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 12.97%. The company’s revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $254.00 to $243.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Tesla from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Tesla from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.27.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Tesla

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.23, for a total transaction of $2,816,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,926,883.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.34, for a total transaction of $665,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,097,056.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.23, for a total value of $2,816,415.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,926,883.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,565 shares of company stock valued at $11,547,190. 20.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Tesla

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.