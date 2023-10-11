Carmel Capital Partners LLC Sells 308 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 400 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 308 shares during the quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CRM. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,104,000 after buying an additional 3,809 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Salesforce by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $182,797,000 after purchasing an additional 151,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total transaction of $36,908.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,861.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total transaction of $36,908.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,861.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.80, for a total value of $3,447,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,446,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,779,328,946.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 680,579 shares of company stock valued at $146,958,932. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Performance

CRM opened at $206.88 on Wednesday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.34 and a 12-month high of $238.22. The stock has a market cap of $201.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.11, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $211.46 and a 200-day moving average of $209.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 4.77%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CRM shares. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Salesforce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $251.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.28.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

