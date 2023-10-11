Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock Position Cut by Cohen Lawrence B

Cohen Lawrence B lessened its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,072 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 634 shares during the period. Salesforce makes up approximately 2.3% of Cohen Lawrence B’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Cohen Lawrence B’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $3,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 374.1% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 132.8% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 149 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Salesforce by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 350.0% during the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Northland Securities increased their target price on Salesforce from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $255.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Salesforce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $251.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.28.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $207.55. The stock had a trading volume of 322,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,749,302. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.34 and a 12-month high of $238.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $201.95 billion, a PE ratio of 130.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $211.46 and its 200-day moving average is $209.35.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 4.77%. Salesforce’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.54, for a total value of $3,023,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,341,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,091,858,595.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 16,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.73, for a total value of $3,674,207.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,038,471.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.54, for a total transaction of $3,023,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,341,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,091,858,595.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 680,579 shares of company stock worth $146,958,932 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

