EA Series Trust Makes New Investment in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 18,461 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $16,014,000. Broadcom accounts for 0.6% of EA Series Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 71.4% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the first quarter worth about $43,000. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $1,010.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $950.00 to $1,050.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $995.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $848.52.

Broadcom Stock Up 0.6 %

AVGO traded up $5.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $863.79. 214,288 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,443,964. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.25. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.07 and a fifty-two week high of $923.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $853.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $787.94. The stock has a market cap of $356.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.13.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.43 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.85 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.31% and a net margin of 39.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.89 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.58%.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, Director Check Kian Low bought 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $872.03 per share, with a total value of $9,592,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,909,750.53. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Check Kian Low bought 11,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $872.03 per share, for a total transaction of $9,592,330.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,951 shares in the company, valued at $13,909,750.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total value of $1,283,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,806,368.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.