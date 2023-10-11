United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Bank OZK

Bank OZK lessened its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,115 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. Bank OZK’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 216.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 205.0% during the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UPS opened at $155.55 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $164.87 and its 200-day moving average is $174.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $132.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.54 and a fifty-two week high of $197.80.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.04 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 51.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.29 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 56.20%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 28th. UBS Group cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $198.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $173.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.96.

In other news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total transaction of $3,919,052.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

