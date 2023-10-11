Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 6.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 216.0% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 205.0% during the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UPS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $173.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. HSBC initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Citigroup decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $198.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.96.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total transaction of $3,919,052.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $155.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.68. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.54 and a 52-week high of $197.80.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.04 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 51.28% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.29 earnings per share. Analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.37 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 56.20%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

