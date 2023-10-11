Alpha Financial Partners LLC Invests $219,000 in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Alpha Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,839 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 843.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in Oracle by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 308 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its holdings in Oracle by 1,481.5% in the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 427 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ORCL. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Oracle from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Oracle from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Oracle in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.19.

NYSE:ORCL traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $109.65. 1,304,780 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,083,870. The company has a market capitalization of $300.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $114.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.99. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $62.17 and a twelve month high of $127.54.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 3,631.39% and a net margin of 18.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 47.62%.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

