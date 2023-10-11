GDS Wealth Management Purchases 2,459 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

GDS Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,882 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,459 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 2.0% of GDS Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. GDS Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $12,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VO. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 86.2% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 392.1% in the first quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 43.4% during the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $209.44. The stock had a trading volume of 96,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,339. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $182.88 and a twelve month high of $229.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $215.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.83. The company has a market cap of $51.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.