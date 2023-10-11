Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Icon Advisers Inc. Co.

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. lowered its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 46.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,745 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for approximately 1.2% of Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 93,402 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $45,673,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 58,408 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 14,570 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $7,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenbaum Jay D. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $308,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on ADBE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Adobe from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Adobe in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Barclays raised their target price on Adobe from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $594.50.

Adobe Stock Performance

ADBE stock traded up $14.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $547.14. 808,401 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,148,124. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $276.60 and a 1-year high of $570.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $529.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $464.17. The firm has a market cap of $249.11 billion, a PE ratio of 48.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.34.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 27.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.63 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total value of $138,520.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,127,658.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total transaction of $138,520.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,127,658.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total value of $156,968.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,135,930.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,753 shares of company stock worth $1,434,809 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Adobe

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.