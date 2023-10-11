J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $7.47 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,932 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 125,955.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 335,216,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,320,497,000 after purchasing an additional 334,950,682 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,247,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,816,000 after acquiring an additional 205,270 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,816,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,201,000 after acquiring an additional 517,671 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,990,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,435,000 after acquiring an additional 68,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,606,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,854,000 after acquiring an additional 741,328 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of VO stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $209.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,217. The company has a market cap of $52.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $215.11 and a 200-day moving average of $213.83. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $182.88 and a 52 week high of $229.34.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

